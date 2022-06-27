BTS sensation V aka Kim Taehyung, Indian Television stars Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor have recently made it to the list of nominees for TC Candler’s 100 most handsome and beautiful faces of 2022. As soon as the TC Candler announced the list in association with the Independent critics, the hashtag #100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022 started trending on social media sites. Below are other talented and good-looking celebrity faces from the glamour industry who have also been nominated for the competition.

BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung

Indian Actress Tejasswi Prakash

Television Star Shehnaaz Gill

Ayesha Singh

Beauty Queen Shraddha Kapoor

