17 February 2025 Horoscope: February 17 is the 48th day of the year, with 317 days remaining (318 in leap years). It has witnessed key historical events, the birth of famous personalities, and various global celebrations, making it a notable day in the calendar. Aquarius season (January 20 – February 18) is a time for innovation, independence, and embracing unconventional ideas. So, if you celebrate your birthday on February 17, your astrological or zodiac sign is Aquarius or Kumbh rashi in Hindi. The 12 sun signs are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Let us look at today's horoscope (February 17, 2025) along with today's lucky colour and number predictions for the astrological signs. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

You’ll feel a surge of energy today, making it a great time to tackle unfinished tasks. A surprise opportunity may arise—stay open to new possibilities.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 57

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Patience is key today. Avoid rushing into decisions, especially regarding finances. A heart-to-heart conversation with a loved one will bring clarity.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Number: 12

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Your social skills will shine, making it an ideal day for networking. Expect positive news related to your career or education.

Lucky Colour: Mustard Yellow

Lucky Number: 88

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Focus on self-care today. Avoid unnecessary stress and take time to relax. A creative idea could lead to something exciting.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Number: 24

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Your leadership skills will be tested today, but you’ll handle challenges with confidence. A small victory will boost your morale.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Number: 39

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Attention to detail will serve you well. A financial gain is possible, but avoid impulsive spending. Stay organised and focused.

Lucky Colour: Coral Pink

Lucky Number: 73

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Balance is your strength, and today calls for it. A relationship issue may surface, but clear communication will help resolve it smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 19

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

You may feel more emotional than usual. Trust your instincts, but avoid overanalysing situations. A fresh start is on the horizon.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Number: 45

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Adventure calls! Whether it's travel or learning something new, today is perfect for expanding your horizons. Be spontaneous.

Lucky Colour: Bronze

Lucky Number: 30

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Hard work pays off, and today you’ll see the results of your efforts. Stay disciplined, and don’t let distractions slow you down.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 66

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Your creative side is in full swing. Express yourself freely and embrace new ideas. A unique opportunity may come your way.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 5

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Dream big but stay grounded. A meaningful conversation with someone close will inspire you. Trust in your intuition today.

Lucky Colour: Neon Blue

Lucky Number: 91

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

