24-Year-Old Poet Himanshu Goel to Bring Insta-Poetry in Paperback Form

The rise of social media brought several opportunities in every field. It's rising popularity opened creative doors for artists, writers and poets. Age old paperback formats of poems shifted to a new style called the insta poetry. But merging the traditional form and contemporary form, celebrated poet Himanshu Goel is going to bring his Insta-poetry to paperback format.

He will be soon releasing his creation, '52 Laws of Love' in paperback in the first week of July. The book is being published by the Delhi based publisher Kalamos. It has been the #1 book in poetry on Kindle since the last month. It received immense love and appreciation on social media too. Last year, he has published his book 'A Rational Boy in Love', a poetry collection that had over 100 poems of similar style. The poetry collections are accompanied by minimal illustrations by the Chandigarh based artist Arushi Gupta.

Speaking on 52 Laws of Love, Himanshu says, "52 laws of love is an attempt to capture the mysteries of love in 52 laws or poems, it is about a journey of love through all its aspects, from the honeymoon to the sacrifices, to the bitter end and forever after. It has been my most popular collection so far and I’m really excited to see the response for the paperback.”

We wish him luck and success for the same.