Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

24-Year-Old Poet Himanshu Goel to Bring Insta-Poetry in Paperback Form

Lifestyle Agencies| Jun 18, 2020 02:32 PM IST
A+
A-
24-Year-Old Poet Himanshu Goel to Bring Insta-Poetry in Paperback Form
Himanshu Goel

The rise of social media brought several opportunities in every field. It's rising popularity opened creative doors for artists, writers and poets. Age old paperback formats of poems shifted to a new style called the insta poetry. But merging the traditional form and contemporary form, celebrated poet Himanshu Goel is going to bring his Insta-poetry to paperback format.

He will be soon releasing his creation, '52 Laws of Love' in paperback in the first week of July. The book is being published by the Delhi based publisher Kalamos. It has been the #1 book in poetry on Kindle since the last month. It received immense love and appreciation on social media too. Last year, he has published his book 'A Rational Boy in Love', a poetry collection that had over 100 poems of similar style. The poetry collections are accompanied by minimal illustrations by the Chandigarh based artist Arushi Gupta.

Speaking on 52 Laws of Love, Himanshu says, "52 laws of love is an attempt to capture the mysteries of love in 52 laws or poems, it is about a journey of love through all its aspects, from the honeymoon to the sacrifices, to the bitter end and forever after. It has been my most popular collection so far and I’m really excited to see the response for the paperback.”

We wish him luck and success for the same.

Comments
Tags:
A Rational Boy in Love Himanshu Goel Kalamos social media
You might also like
Children's Makeshift See-Saw Earns Praises: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Children's Makeshift See-Saw Earns Praises: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Top 5 Social Media Influencers in 2020
Auto

Top 5 Social Media Influencers in 2020
Alexandra Creteau -The Great Artist with Creative and Social Media Influencing Skills
Auto

Alexandra Creteau -The Great Artist with Creative and Social Media Influencing Skills
The Importance of Building a Social Media Presence for Your Brand
Auto

The Importance of Building a Social Media Presence for Your Brand
Free Spirited 20-Year-Old Disrupts Social Media Influencing with Comedic Content
Auto

Free Spirited 20-Year-Old Disrupts Social Media Influencing with Comedic Content
Don’t Die Wondering’s Secret Mission MacGyver-Style
News

Don’t Die Wondering’s Secret Mission MacGyver-Style
Video of an Elephant Calf Dancing Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Video of an Elephant Calf Dancing Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Cute Video of Father & Daughter Playing in Puddle Goes Viral: Watch Out What Netizens Are Sharing on June 7
Viral

Cute Video of Father & Daughter Playing in Puddle Goes Viral: Watch Out What Netizens Are Sharing on June 7
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement