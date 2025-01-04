It is January 4, 2025, Day 4 of the new year. And we look at what the day has in store for the 12 sun signs. There are 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. People born today fall under the zodiac sign of Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) or Makar Rashi. So, if you are celebrating your birthday on January 4, you are a Capricorn. A horoscope provides insights into the day ahead, offering guidance based on your zodiac sign. It highlights opportunities, challenges, and advice to help navigate life with awareness and balance. Let us look at today’s daily horoscope (4 January 2025). We will also look at the lucky colour and lucky number predictions of all the zodiac signs! Weekly Horoscope for December 30-January 5: Astrological Predictions Tips To Follow for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.
♈ Aries: March 21–April 19
Today is a great day to push forward with your goals. Keep your energy high and embrace challenges.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20
Focus on self-care and relaxation today; your mind and body will thank you. Trust your instincts.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21
New opportunities are on the horizon; stay open to change. Communication will be key.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22
Your nurturing nature will attract positive connections. Take time to reflect on your emotions.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
♌ Leo: July 23–August 22
Confidence is your ally today; take the lead in personal and professional matters.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22
Focus on practical solutions to problems today. Your attention to detail will bring success.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 4
♎ Libra: September 23–October 23
Balance is key today; focus on restoring harmony in your relationships and surroundings. Trust your intuition to guide you towards peace.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21
Embrace transformation and growth. Your intense focus will lead to powerful results.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 81
♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
Today brings an opportunity for personal growth—embrace new experiences with enthusiasm. Keep an open mind, and success will follow.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 13
♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19
Focus on your long-term goals. Discipline and hard work will pay off in the near future.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 10
♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Embrace your individuality today. Your creativity will lead you to exciting breakthroughs.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 11
♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20
Trust your emotions today as they guide you to meaningful connections. Let go of past fears.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12
Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.
