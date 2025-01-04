It is January 4, 2025, Day 4 of the new year. And we look at what the day has in store for the 12 sun signs. There are 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. People born today fall under the zodiac sign of Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) or Makar Rashi. So, if you are celebrating your birthday on January 4, you are a Capricorn. A horoscope provides insights into the day ahead, offering guidance based on your zodiac sign. It highlights opportunities, challenges, and advice to help navigate life with awareness and balance. Let us look at today’s daily horoscope (4 January 2025). We will also look at the lucky colour and lucky number predictions of all the zodiac signs! Weekly Horoscope for December 30-January 5: Astrological Predictions Tips To Follow for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Today is a great day to push forward with your goals. Keep your energy high and embrace challenges.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Focus on self-care and relaxation today; your mind and body will thank you. Trust your instincts.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

New opportunities are on the horizon; stay open to change. Communication will be key.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Your nurturing nature will attract positive connections. Take time to reflect on your emotions.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Confidence is your ally today; take the lead in personal and professional matters.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 1

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Focus on practical solutions to problems today. Your attention to detail will bring success.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 4

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Balance is key today; focus on restoring harmony in your relationships and surroundings. Trust your intuition to guide you towards peace.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Embrace transformation and growth. Your intense focus will lead to powerful results.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 81

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Today brings an opportunity for personal growth—embrace new experiences with enthusiasm. Keep an open mind, and success will follow.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 13

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Focus on your long-term goals. Discipline and hard work will pay off in the near future.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Number: 10

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Embrace your individuality today. Your creativity will lead you to exciting breakthroughs.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 11

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Trust your emotions today as they guide you to meaningful connections. Let go of past fears.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Number: 12

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

