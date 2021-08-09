Whether it was pre-pandemic or during the pandemic, the online dating scene has increased each passing year, where now more people are using apps and online sites to either have fun or find love.

But with online/app dating comes a lot of risks. Whether it be people placing false or distorted information on their dating profile, creating fake profiles overall, or hiding serious background information like criminal records, the security that is currently in place with a lot of websites/apps is low. And because of this low security, a recent study done had over 84% of people asking for some sort of tech to bridge the gap between making online dating safer for everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Match (@match)

Well, after all these years, the gap now has a tech solution in RealMe, a turnkey solution for various dating platforms to add to their systems that helps people be safer when socializing or transacting online. The platform helps validate users so that people are actually connecting with real people and not bot accounts, while also allowing individuals to view backgrounds of people they connect with for safety reasons before meeting up.

Behind this solution is RealMe CEO Jeffrey Tinsley who spoke to us exclusively about this ground-breaking tech - that can be used not only for online dating but other online communications - and how it is changing the world for the better.

What is the biggest issue you see happening online right now in regards to security?

Consumers are being targeted for fraud through scams on marketplaces at an alarming rate. Phishing scams are the most common where scammers use email or text messages to trick you into giving them your personal information. During the pandemic, scammers increased their fraudulent activity by taking advantage of online shoppers, and unfortunately, it didn’t stop there. Unemployment benefit scams, employment scams, and social security scams were at an all-time high. Safety and security do receive quite a bit of attention in the press, but at the expense of consumers getting hurt. Marketplaces need to continually improve their safety and security protocols to protect consumers by ensuring safe interactions.

Instagram recently put in new security features for those underage using their platform. What other suggestions would you give a public platform like Instagram to help create a safer environment?

Today, the Internet allows us to do business and socialize online but there is little in the way of trust and verification. There are additional features that public platforms can provide to create safer environments. Adding an identity verification requirement, specifically with respect to age verification is key. Content moderation is extremely important in determining bad actors and toxic behavior to ensure communities and their users are safeguarded against these types of threats.

When it comes to dating apps, many have fake accounts, spam users or bots. Why is RealMe the solution in fixing this?

RealMe’s integration empowers users with trustworthy identity verification and instant access to 275 million US background profiles. We verify that consumers are in fact who they say they are and provide background information including criminal records, sex offender status and personal reviews to make online interactions and transactions safer while empowering consumers to manage their own online reputation. We’ve conducted many studies and surveys over the past few years and our research has shown that 75% of online daters have admitted to falsifying information on their dating profiles and 98% want a reputation platform that pulls together background information. Users on dating apps should be asking if their app is RealMe enabled so they can feel safer with those they engage with online and verify their potential matches.

What specific areas is RealMe concentrating on in regards to dating profiles on apps, and which apps have started using your services?

RealMe’s mission is dedicated to making dating apps safer by providing users with the opportunity to verify themselves and their potential matches. By doing so, RealMe plans to enhance safety and security protocols for dating apps by providing users with background information on their matches including criminal records, sex offender status, personal reviews and more. We feel that it is important to know that the person you are choosing to engage with is in fact who they say they are and that you have as much information as possible to make informed decisions on whether to continue engaging with your potential match. We are proud to say that we recently announced a partnership with White Label Dating! A platform with over 4,000 dating sites, millions of dating app users will have access to background information and reputation details. We’re also excited to mention that we are live on Dig, Tabby, Mingle2, and Bristlr. All dating apps should consider RealMe’s integration because this standard of safety and security is growing and the demand for this industry-wide change is undeniable.

With technology changing every day, what future trends do you predict will happen in terms of technology and online personal security?

Anonymity is coming to an end due to safety and security becoming the new standard requirement to protect users. It’s the responsibility of marketplaces, dating apps, and other platforms, and it’s good for business to keep their users protected and attract more through enhanced safety protocols that make users feel safe with those they engage with online. In a recent Dating Industry Insider survey, we learned that user requests are the most important driver for change in safety and security policies, and over 58% of insiders are committed to user safety and security as the number one priority in 2021. Based on these statistics, we are looking forward to safety and security being the top priority moving forward and an emphasis on making users feel safer and more protected on dating apps.

What are the big "red flags" users should look for on dating profiles to see if that account is fake or a bot?

Fake profiles typically have one photo or their photos seem too perfect. Conversations are incoherent, have a suspicious number of connections, or can’t video chat. Bots are designed to simulate a “chat” with users mimicking human conversational patterns. If these interactions start requesting money from you, or if all seems too good to be true, trust your instincts and move on.

How can companies sign up with RealMe or at least begin taking steps to secure their platforms?

Glad you asked! You can contact our VP of Business Development, Courtney Kovacevich. We would be thrilled to share with you our product offering and demonstrate how we make dating apps safer and users more secure.