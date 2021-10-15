In a world dominated by the fiction of immortality and the allure of staying young, it’s not a surprise that the cosmetic and facial surgery industries have received a huge consumer growth in the past few decades. As for having ethical reservations on technologies and products that promote the inhibition of aging, it’s alright because it’s your choice alone. We see ourselves in different lights with different perceptions, and it’s only we, who decide the version of beauty that we wish for ourselves.

The main concept of such treatments and procedures is to reduce sagging of various facial features which happens with age, smooth wrinkles and bring about an even and natural skin structure. Procedures like thread lift, fillers and vampire facial form the base for non surgical enhancement.

Talking about the former, here is what Dr. Adarsh has to say,” A thread lift is basically an outstanding non-surgical facelift. The best part about this treatment is that it’s a ‘lunchtime’ procedure, done under local anaesthesia to improve upon sagging facial features. Within the quarter of an hour, a number of PDO threads are inserted into the skin, before being pulled again to make it tight and disintegrate the sagging effect. Moreover, this induces collagen production in affected areas as the threads dissolve, giving a more natural and sustainable look”.

With the added benefit of this treatment being beyond any social or age constraints, Dr. Adarsh makes sure that the results are very natural with minimal downtime and long lasting.

The other treatment option being dermal fillers are one of the most common, yet effective anti-ageing procedures. Over time, the skin of our cheekbones, lips, chin and under-eyes become hollowed out because of volume loss. Dermal fillers are HA based gel-like substances that are injected beneath the skin to restore lost volume, smooth lines and soften creases, or enhance facial contours. Most dermal fillers today consist of hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance that is present in our body. More than 1 million men and women annually choose this popular facial rejuvenation treatment to prolong their youth. The fillers used are FDA approved fillers, only 3 of which are available in India and Dr. Adarsh’s inventory, which are Restylane, Belotero and Juvederm. At Sarayu Clinics, we make sure that there is no compromise in the quality of what we inject your face with. Keeping patient comfort in mind, Dr. Adarsh has formulated specific techniques for every procedure to ensure best results and minimal downtime.

Then, we have facial PRP or vampire facial, an amazing anti-ageing treatment which isn’t as paranormal as it sounds, though the results are pretty extraordinary. Using the scientific principle of centrifugation, 20 mL of your blood is taken and platelet rich plasma is separated from it and is injected onto your skin. Obviously, in such a gory procedure the quality is of utmost concern, one that has been taken care of by Dr. Adarsh Tripathi through the usage of a US-FDA approved PRP machine at his brainchild, Sarayu Clinics. The machine makes sure that the optimum pre-cooling temperature and RPM, which is different for both males and females, is implemented. The growth factors present in our own blood remove dark spots and wrinkles, making your skin naturally younger and glowing.

Besides these standard procedures, Dr. Adarsh makes sure to leave no stone unturned to provide you the best service possible, as is evident from his self-curated youth prolonging treatment, the facial rejuvenation, a combination of lasers and vampire facial. This treatment is exclusively available by Dr. Adarsh at Sarayu Clinics, solving the problems of open pores, fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation.

In support of all these procedures Dr. Adarsh says, “Aging is a process, but looking your age isn’t. It’s a choice. If you want, you can look 25 when you are 40 and 40 when you are 60. Age is just a number, the magnitude of which is governed by what you want for yourself.” You can have a look at the wonders brought about by Dr. Adarsh’s medical expertise at his Instagram handle @dradarshtripathi or visit sarayuclinics.com, the official website to have more info.

As cosmetic and facial surgery technology continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Dr. Adarsh Tripathi will be there, leading the charge.