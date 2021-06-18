Aksel Ceylan is a Turkish art director and graphic designer, known as one of the top names back in his home country who holds over 70 awards both locally and internationally. Ceylan just recently moved to New York City to further his career as a creative. He has been recognized for his award-winning work on The Raleigh Gardens of Miami’s Raleigh Hotel. Ceylan has also worked with prestigious brands such as The Coca-Cola Company, Vodafone, Axe, and more, and he enjoys bridging the gap between more ‘corporate’ companies and the creative world.

Very recently, Ceylan designed a new logo for Yusuf Yazici, a Turkish professional footballer that plays for Lille. Yazici’s team just won the French Ligue 1 championship in May.

Yazici revealed the logo on his social media account and shared, “Dear Aksel Ceylan brought [these] feelings together and gave life to my new logo. My team, you have done a wonderful job again.” The logo brings together his joy in scoring, heartfelt dedication and devotion to football.

Aksel views his craft as an equation that requires solving, which is exactly what he did for Yusuf Yazici. The logo is diamond-shaped and has three tiers. It almost appears at two ‘Y’s with a small diamond on top.

Lille OSC was crowned champions of the French League Ligue 1 on Sunday, May 23. Yazici is an attacking midfielder for the team and helped bring the team to victory for the first time in 10 years. Yazici’s team won the title against Paris Saint Germain FC, who is the most dominant team in Ligue 1 and has won the championship seven times in the last eight years. Additionally, PSG is owned by the Emir of Qatar, so they are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world with two of the best players in the world on their team, Mbappe and Neymar. Winning the championship against PSG is almost a fairytale.

The new logo designed by Ceylan comes at the perfect time as the team is basking in victory and looking forward to the future. Yazici is also a member of the Turkish national team, which is competing in the Euro 2020 Cup.

To learn more about Aksel Ceylan, visit his website.