Ayesha Ziya Fragrances is a luxury perfume brand that captivates exotic scents from the middle east transforming them into an iconic range of perfumes, candles and bakhoor. Ayesha Ziya is the CEO and founder of her brand which began six years ago, in her hometown of Preston, England. With audiences across the globe and an on growing collection of fragrances, Ayesha Ziya Fragrances is expanding into Canada, making it officially available after being long awaited by customers.

Backstory

Ayesha Ziya is a young entrepreneur who started her business in 2015, creating her brand, Ayesha Ziya Ltd. Growing up, Ayesha would see her mother blend lush oils to create aromatic scents and that was the inspiration that drove her passion behind the brand. Studying perfumery and years of research to source, develop and perfect scents emanated in these extravagant fragrances. Today, the brand has expanded far and wide, not only in the UK but broadening internationally on a global scale.

The Aromas/Essences/Scents

As of 2021, Ayesha Ziya Fragrances has a collection of six different fragrances, each perfected and tailored for each individual’s taste. They range from scents of oud, sandalwood, agar-wood, saffrons and lavish oils. Each product is unisex by design, allowing both men and women to have a wider range of collection to select from.

Ayesha Ziya not only has perfumes to offer, but also bespoke luxury gift sets, candles, towelettes, mabkhara burners and bukhoor — a custom that is common in the Middle East which is thriving in the western countries in recent years, gaining much popularity and success for the brand. Bukhoor is made of wood chips that are soaked in rich oud oils and lavish scents which are then burned releasing an aromatic fragrance, the perfect item to bring the Arabian essence right at home.

Ayesha Ziya is constantly working hard in expanding her collection of aromas and scents. Years of researching and sourcing rich and selective quality products, is what led to the foundation of this luxury brand. Her accomplishments and growth of success was acknowledged in being awarded as Entrepreneur of the Year.

Recognition

Ayesha Ziya has gained much recognition by Vogue Magazine and by celebrities such as Huda Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Desi Perkins, each who have endorsed her products on social media platforms. Looking ahead, the brand is set to continue to expand to new levels on a global scale bringing customers unique scents and products in the coming months. Be sure to keep an eye out for exciting launches and release dates!

Overview

Over the last year, Ayesha Ziya’s collection has grown immensely with new product launches and has expanded more than ever, opening up a second office in the UAE and officially opening an online store in Canada, making the collection readily available for the first time ever directly in North America. Along with her team, Ayesha Ziya is working hard behind the scenes to deliver these opulent products and scents to excited customers awaiting the launch of these luxury scents!