The buzz of anticipation is now over – Low Cla$$ Clothing company of Boise ID recently launched its new and refreshed website. It was designed to be customer friendly with improved navigation and functionality which is great news for the fans of the brand as they get an even easier access to their favorite products.

Low Cla$$ Clothing is a one-of-a-kind clothing store based in Boise, Idaho. They cater to anybody who is looking for bold designs and high-quality pieces offered at affordable prices. They are a growing local business specializing in producing uncommon clothing pieces. Although small in scale, they’re big in execution of their ideas as they follow the motto “work hard, build hard but always play hard”. They have passion for their lifestyle, which is heavily influenced by the Los Angeles’ music scene, lowriders and old cars, and motorcycles. This is of course reflected in their clothes and accessories that are made to stand out in the crowd. Their products certainly show a lot of personality to make their customers feel bold and confident.

Their new website design, while simplified for the convenience of its users, tells the story of the brand. The web developers renewed the site with the brand’s authenticity in mind and so the customers are able to explore the company’s meaning and message behind their designs and feel their passion for what they do. The website also contains new upgraded features which improved the navigation through the site, so the users are now only one click away from browsing through the available apparel. Customers can now search their favorite product by name, browse through well-organized product categories or even filter the products by price or popularity. For the ultimate shopping experience, customers can now also add products to their Wishlist and thus save their favorite designs and come back later.

With the launch of their new website, they also released a new line of merchandise with unique designs. They have a wide selection of T-Shirts and Tank tops for both men and women, as well as edgy accessories or canvas designs for home decoration. Low Cla$$ Clothing company’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with each release of new products as the brand keeps expanding.

To view Low Cla$$ Clothing’s brand-new website, visit: https://lowclassclothing.com. Fans can also get in touch with the company through the brand’s social media channels. They can search Low Cla$$ Clothing on both Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on new releases.

Through this launch, the company hopes to grow their business and attract new customers but also improve the shopping experience for their already existing fan base. They strongly believe in staying real and true to one’s values and don’t compromise on quality of their clothes or accessories either. By making a purchase from Low Cla$$ Clothing you will be supporting a small local business and getting a high-quality piece of clothing that will make you feel like a Rockstar.

Find your new favorite piece of clothing at their newly relaunched website today!