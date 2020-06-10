By Age 60, 20% of the General Male Population Is Suffering From Male Menopause. What’s There to Do About It?

Are you feeling grumpy, tired, and no longer interested in your wife? You may have hit the “male menopause”.

Male menopause or andropause, whatever you like to call it, has been a very controversial topic since it was first described in the 1930s. Some researchers believed that it is just a convenient myth that is actually hiding the consequences of excessive eating and drinking in men. Other more recent scientific studies suggest that male menopause is a real thing and can genuinely affect men.

However, the real controversy starts with the fact that this label of “male menopause” is misleading because it suggests that the symptoms are similar to what occurs in the female menopause, which isn’t true at all.

Now, the medical community is still fighting over whether or not men do go through a sort of menopause as they age. Yet, while researchers haven’t come to a consensus on this subject, one thing is for sure: doctors report that men who have received hormone therapy with testosterone have noticed relief of some of the symptoms that are usually associated with male menopause.

Moreover, GP prescribing of testosterone continues to rise. From 2012 until 2016, GP prescribing of testosterone has been increased by 20%, costing £20m a year. Plus, testosterone and testosterone undecanoate joined the list of the top 10 most commonly prescribed treatments in England and Wales.

What exactly is male menopause? What are the symptoms of it? What can you do if you are experiencing a decrease in testosterone levels? This article will give you the answers to these questions.

Male what?

Yes, you’ve got that right, men are also predisposed to suffer from the effects of changing hormones. Data shows that after 30, testosterone levels in most men drop by 10% every decade. But, unlike women, they often don’t know what is happening because male menopause is rarely discussed. So, if men genuinely do experience a similar kind of hormonal problems to women as they age, it’s time they learn more about it.

So, what is male menopause, and what are its symptoms?

Doctors refer to male menopause, or andropause, as a drop in testosterone production in men’s bodies after 50. Now, one important thing to know is that testosterone is a hormone that is important for more than just fuelling the sex drive. It is also responsible for changes during puberty, fuelling mental and physical energy, maintaining muscle mass, and regulating the body’s fight-or-flight response.

However, it is essential to make the difference between menopause in women and menopause in men because there are several key differences. For instance, not all men experience male menopause. Plus, it also doesn’t involve a complete shutdown of the reproductive organs as it does for women.

So, how do you recognize andropause? Male menopause has many symptoms that can cause physical, sexual, and psychological problems, symptoms that usually worsen as men get older. The most common symptoms include low energy levels, feelings of sadness or depression, a decline in motivation, insomnia, increased body fat, infertility, decreased bone density, and reduced libido.

Now, all these symptoms can also indicate a number of other health problems in men. Thus, it is really difficult to tell on your own whether or not you have hit menopause. But a doctor can take a sample of your blood to test your testosterone levels and give you an accurate diagnosis.

Treating male menopause

If male menopause isn’t causing severe hardship and disrupts your life, you’ll most likely be able to manage its symptoms without specific treatment. However, if symptoms are challenging to put up with and tend to worsen as you get older, your relief lies in testosterone replacement therapy.

Many men struggling with low testosterone levels claimed they noticed improved energy levels, an increased sex drive, and a better mood after using the testosterone treatment. Research from the Centre for Men’s Health and University College Hospital in the UK involved more than 2000 men who were given trials of testosterone therapy for their symptoms associated with male menopause. The men reported a reduction in symptoms after the treatment.

The doctors specialized in hormone therapies from Balance My Hormones also explain,” Testosterone replacement therapy means using medication to restore your body’s own natural production of hormones. Thus, it helps deal with the hormonal imbalance, which gives relief from male menopause symptoms.”

Now, there are multiple treatment options when it comes to testosterone therapy , so it’s essential to discuss with a doctor about the best method for you. For example, currently, there are available options such as transdermal gels/patches, intramuscular injections, or subcutaneous pellets. So, only a specialist in hormone therapy can help choose the best treatment type.

In conclusion, it’s not just women that undergo hormonal changes as they age. Men struggle with hormonal imbalance as well. So, it is just about time we speak more openly about male menopause to help those struggling with uncomfortable symptoms and mood changes identify the cause.