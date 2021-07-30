What's the one thing we all really want? To wake up in the morning with a clean scalp, silky soft tresses sans any split ends, and a natural sheen that is brighter than the sun. It is often said that a good hair day equals a good day, but with our hectic schedules and hours clocked in front of the screens, we tend to pay less attention to our hair which only results in hair fall, dandruff, and other hair care woes.

But don't fret too much about it. Celebrity hairstylist Vivek Shyam Bhatia went on to share five essential tips that we must always keep in mind for that gorgeous hair. But before we get into it, here is a little you need to know about the man who has gone on to style celebrities like Rahul Dravid, Shiamak Davar, Vikram Phadnis, Smita Bansal, Deepika Singh, Harshali Malhotra, Monika Khanna, Mr. World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal among others.

The man behind the stylish scissors is the creative director of Shyam's Salon and Academy. He's also the founder of Mantastic Barbers, a vertical that comes under venture Very V. The 28-year-old has trained over 10,000 budding hairdressers. Vivek is an avid learner who has gained his skills from world’s best destinations like Singapore, London, Colombo and the USA.

Here are the five tips shared by the artistic man who can make you stylish within moments:

- Trim your hair every 3-4 months. Yes, you read it right. Trimming your hair in regular intervals ensures healthy growth & no split ends. You can choose to just truncate the ends if you do not wish to change completely, but a trim is mandatory.

- Steer clear of heating products. And if you have to use a heating arsenal like an iron rod, then use a heat-protecting spray without fail.

- Give yourself a quick head massage before washing your hair. Use castor oil, which promotes hair growth, and massage your scalp in circular motions. It is relaxing, rejuvenating, and also works wonders for your scalp health.

- It is very important to keep your scalp clean. If regular shampooing & conditioning aren’t making the cut, then opt for a protein treatment in the salon that could infuse some good nourishment to the hair fibre.

- Never skip conditioning your hair especially after shampooing, as shampoo leaves the hair cuticles open & it only closes back with conditioner. So, it is important to shampoo well on the scalp and compulsorily use conditioner for lengths.

These are the easiest tips to follow that don't require much effort and also ensure you have beautiful tresses. Take a cue from the celebrated name Vivek Shyam Bhatia and say hello to your gorgeous hair.