Chess can simply be called the game of life. Every individual, like chess pieces, has several choices to make leading to an infinite number of possibilities. Largely, our lives as we lead them, are a result of a couple of great or horrendous choices that we make during the course of our lives. But have you ever imagined what could have been the consequences had you not made those decisions? That sure is some food for thought.

Apoorva Ganapathy, a gifted software engineer of Indian origin, who works with Adobe Inc. as a Senior AEM Engineer, possessed all the necessary skills to be a world-class chess player. Apoorva has been fascinated by the game of chess since he was a child. He was born into a family of chess masters including his parents, aunt and uncle, and began playing at the age of five. Apoorva swiftly excelled in the game of chess under their tutelage. He won the under-8 state title and represented Karnataka at plenty of national competitions. Apoorva has participated in over 250 state and 25 national chess competitions. His family was delighted by his achievements in the game and he went on to winning over fifty trophies in various age groups and open categories. Apoorva won the under-15 State Chess Championship twice in a row and the under-19 State Championship after moving to Bengaluru, where his father worked for a national textile corporation. He couldn't afford a costly elite level training to further work on his game because he came from a low-income family. Lack of funds, however, never deterred him from pursuing his desire of becoming a chess genius, and he worked tirelessly to achieve his goal. Apoorva took the bus to chess events and often had to walk home with a gleaming but heavy trophy, which he carried for roughly 4 kilometres to reach his home.

A distressing event, not difficulties, redirected his attention away from chess and toward technology. Apoorva was surprised to see his mother crying over their empty food stockpiles, unsure how she would feed her children, dinner, when he returned home unexpectedly to fetch something he had forgotten. After witnessing his mother's helplessness, Apoorva vowed that he would ensure that his mother never encounters financial difficulties in her life. Apoorva continued to play chess for a while more, but his emphasis switched to making a successful career suitable of providing financial security to his loved ones.

Apoorva put in blood, sweat, and tears during his scholastic career to become an expert professional worthy of giving tough competition to top veterans in the IT industry. He discovered his love and passion for technology in tenth grade when scored an impressive 90% and further choose Physics, Chemistry, Math and Computer Science as electives during his senior secondary education at Seshadripuram College. He has a bachelor's degree in computer science from Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Bengaluru and a master's degree in computer science from Manipal University. He holds several industry relevant certificates like AEM, TOGAF, AWS, and PMP, making him a highly effective architect capable of delivering highly scalable and flexible solutions.

During his academic career, he was a successful student who excelled equally in scholastic and co-scholastic activities. He captained the engineering college's squad in multiple national university level championships. He actively mentored fellow students, organized highly interactive workshops, and even provided lectures to foster collaborative learning. He even put his passion into action by teaching young students how to play chess.

By making chess an integral part of his life, Apoorva developed strong strategic and tactical skills which coupled with an ability to adapt and improvise according to the situations, helped him excel in his professional life to achieve supersonic career progression speed and become a roaring success in the IT industry. Today, Apoorva is an enthusiastic and hardworking IT specialist with a track record of exceeding the expectations of high-profile clients such as Royal Mail, Tech Target, AIG Insurance, Hyatt Hotels, Mastercard, AT&T, SiliconLabs, and others while working on 18 critical projects. Top multinational organizations like MindTree, Sapient, Artyllect, and Intel are among his past employers. He lives in the US with his kind and empathetic wife, Megha Hegde, and their gifted and bright son, Aryan.

Apoorva is an eminent author of scientific literature with works published in some of the world's most prestigious scientific publications. He has published over 25 research articles on domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Content Management Systems, Deep Learning, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Cyber Security, Robotic Process Automation, Internet of Things (IOT), and both Virtual and Augmented Reality. He has also authored several books on subjects such as VR and AR in Content Management Systems and Server Monitoring, Maintenance and Code Analysis.

In his article, “Friendly URLs in the CMS and Power of Global Ranking with Crawlers with Added Security” he discusses about ‘URL’ in detail including topics such as its importance, its ability to enhance user's experience, ensure smooth linking, facilitate good ranking for the web owner, etc. His article “Artificial Intelligence Price Emulator: A Study on Cryptocurrency” discusses about the cryptocurrency Artificial Intelligence Price Emulator and how cryptocurrency market prices can be simulated using AI with ML capabilities. It also investigates the benefits of employing the software for cryptocurrency investors. Some of these benefits include reduced research time and risk.