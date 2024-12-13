2024 has been a monumental year for Indian chess, which culminated in Gukesh D winning the prestigious FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, beating former champions Ding Liren in a 14-game contest 7.5-6.5. Thus, Gukesh became the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand and the youngest ever in chess history to become a World Chess Champion, bringing him, his family, and the country laurels. D Gukesh Crowned Youngest Chess World Champion, Becomes Second Indian To Win Title After Beating Ding Liren in Thrilling FIDE World Chess Championship 2024.

Gukesh and Liren had quite a topsy-turvy match, which went down to the wire, where a blunder from the latter ensured that the Indian GM achieved his dream on December 13.

How Much Did Gukesh D Win After Clinching FIDE World Chess Championship 2024?

While chess may not be a rich sport, the payout for players below the top-ranked list is minimal, which witnessed Hikaru Nakamura shift away from professional chess and become a streamer-cum-chess player. However, the reward for participating in the FIDE World Chess Champions 2024 is quite high, where a win in each classical game would be around INR 1.69 crore. D Gukesh Gets Emotional on Phone Call With His Mother After Creating History With FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Win (Watch Video).

The Gukesh vs Ding contest has a prize pool of USD 2.5 million, whereby winning three classical games, the current world chess champion won INR 5.07 crore, and the former champion pocketed INR 3.38 crores.

The remainder of the money i.e. USD 1.5 million, will be split between both participants, meaning Gukesh will earn another INR 11.45 crores, while Liren will take home INR 9.75 crore. Gukesh's total earnings from this event will be approximately INR 16.52 crore, which will be further reduced given taxation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2024 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).