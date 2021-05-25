Date night! The stylish power couple were seen leaving dinner at Il Cielo last week after a long week of filming for the upcoming second season of their reality show, The Moscatels: A Family Full of Luxury, Love and Drama! Per usual, the successful couple turned heads with their impeccable style –– this time, both dressed in Philipp Plein.

Both Cole and Kelsea were seen in black tracksuits by the coveted designer. Kelsea styled her’s up with some heels and a crystal Chanel bag, while Cole rocked his with slicked back hair and sneakers by Plein as well. The Moscatels are known for their iconic streetwear styles, and by the looks of it, we are going to be getting some insane styles on season two of The Moscatels!