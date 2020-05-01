Condom Sale Hits a Low Because Fewer People Are Having Sex During Lockdown, Says Durex Condoms

Durex (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The world is practising social distancing currently and the rules include that you indulge in no physical contact with other people and maintain a 6ft distance. This makes sex off-limits and despite the lockdown that has given a lot of time at hand, people are apparently not having sex as they used to before the coronavirus pandemic began. According to Reckitt Benckiser, owner of Durex condoms, people are having less sex because of the coronavirus crisis. The condom sales have fallen in most markets, said Laxman Narasimhan. He also said that couples were being less intimate. "Intimate occasions are going down and that is a manifestation of anxiety," he said to BBC. Mr Narasimhan revealed that people from Italy and the UK are having less sex, in particular.

While Reckitt Benckiser UK's demand for condoms to increase after lockdown, it looks like it may take time. The UK is under lockdown from March 23 and it might take a while for the sales to go up once again. Last week Reckitt Benckiser was in the news after having to share an open public warning where it urged people to not consume its disinfectants after US President Donald Trump controversial "disinfectant injection" suggestion to potentially help treat coronavirus.

The initial coronavirus reports said that there was seen a hike in the sale of condoms in China and South Asian countries. According to condomsales.com "shortages in Singapore and Hong Kong," was witnessed on March 3. It was analysed that the quarantine measures taken to ensure a slow down in the spread of COVID-19 caused a jump in the sales of condoms.

There were also reports of a baby boom expected in 2021, in fact, netizens have even given them unique names. Those born during the quarantine period of Coronavirus are being informally termed as 'Coronials' or 'Quaranteens' by people on the internet. Recently, while talking about sex amid social distancing TV medical expert Dr Mehmet Oz said that people who are not leaving their homes and are stuck inside their homes must not refrain from having sex. He says that people should have lots of sex to keep the depressing effects of social distancing from coronavirus doesn't at bay.