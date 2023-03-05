Well, well, well... if it is not former XXX star Mia Khalifa? With a recent upload from the XXX OnlyFans sensation, Mia Khalifa ignited Instagram with a video of her opening a condom with her teeth. Yes, you can see her tearing down a condom packet using her teeth. Almost starting off with the tutorial on how to use a condom. The Instagram celebrity pulled off the prank in a recent post where she was pictured in front of a stack of 200,000 contraceptives. She made light of the situation on her 27.5 million-follower social media account. Mia had recently visited a "pure genius" fashion show directed by Diesel, where she had found herself in front of the enormous mound. Additionally, she posted a video of herself using her teeth to tear open a Durex wrapper, which gave her followers the opportunity to wish they were there. Free Condoms for Everyone! Diesel x Durex Condom Mountain Takes Over Milan Fashion Week, Collab Aims for 'Sex Positivity'.

She said in the post: "Mia Khalifa surrounded by 200,000 prophylactics sounds like a punchline, but I assure you it's fashion. Pure genius being pushed out at Glenn Martents' Diesel. I'm so honoured to have seen this collection in the flesh Thank you so much for having me!" The stunning fashion show was recorded by Mia on her Instagram story, but a video the star shared at the end of her most recent post caught the attention of some lads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Some of the tens of thousands of compliments Mia received regarding her appearance and attendance at the Diesel fashion show attempted to win her over. In a brief video shared to her Instagram story, the pornhub legend got people's hearts racing while holding a massage gun to her upper thigh and what looked like an ice pack to the left side of her neck. The 30-year-old former adult actress posted the video after disclosing that she had hurt herself the day she flew to Milan, where she recently shared a number of stylish photos from a fashion show.

