Eid al-Fitr is quickly approaching, and if you're looking for lovely henna designs for Chand Raat, look no further. Eid al-Fitr is one of the most significant Islamic holidays that fall on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, and Muslims worldwide are busy making elaborate preparations. Chand Raat, the night before Eid al-Fitr, is celebrated as the conclusion of the month-long holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. This article brings a collection of beautiful mehndi designs for Eid 2023, simple mehndi patterns, and gorgeous Arabic mehendi designs to celebrate the Muslim festival. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know About Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Henna is a representation of luck and good vibes. Mehndi application means to wish the bride good health and wealth. Henna is applied to the skin to mark special occasions like weddings and Eid celebrations. According to some traditions, the darker the henna stain, the stronger the love between two people. Henna paste represents good luck & prosperity.

Without the exquisite henna designs that Muslim women decorate their hands with on Chand Raat, Eid celebrations would not be complete. People now throng to mehendi artists to acquire the most current designs painted on their palms, as opposed to past times when family members would apply mehendi to each other's hands. Eid is observed on various days around the world, depending on the sighting of the new moon. Eid 2023 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

If you haven't decided on the henna design or pattern you'll use to adorn your palms on Chand Raat, we have put together some possibilities for you. Look at these fashionable henna patterns, ranging from simple Arabic designs to more ornate ones, depending on how you wear your mehendi. Here we have collected for you unique mehendi designs you can apply on your hands and feet.

Ramzan Eid 2023 Mehndi Design

Beautiful Eid Mehndi (Henna) Designs

Eid Back Hand Mehndi Design

Eid Arabic Mehndi Design

Meethi Eid is a gazetted holiday according to the central government's calendar, however, the celebration will depend on the sighting of the new moon. The Hijri calendar, which is based on the phases of the moon, determines the day of Eid, and it changes every year.

