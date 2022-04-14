The Islamic month of fasting and prayers, Ramadan marks its end with another pious celebration of Eid. The Islamic festival is observed as Eid Al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr or Id-UI-Fitr. It is an important religious holiday that is determined by the sighting of the moon. During the festival of Eid, Muslim families wear new clothes, participate in a common dua at the mosques, give food and money to needy people, share good wishes and eat breakfast before the morning prayer. Eid al-Fitr 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 3rd May. The festival dates are offered based on astronomical assessments. As per the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Fitr marks the first day of the month of Shawwal, the end of Ramadan and the beginning of a feast that breaks the fast. Ramadan 2022 in India: Start Date, Fasting Rules and Significance of Celebrating the Muslim Holy Month.

Eid al-Fitr is often called the 'Festival of Breaking the Fast.' One of the most common practise that people especially women never miss is to adorn their hands with henna hues. Mehndi designs are of much significance in every culture and ultimately have always been around to mark festive occasions and celebrations. The smell of the henna marks the spiritual upliftment of the whole aura. Hence, we bring to you a collection of some beautiful Eid al-Fitr mehndi designs and different styles of henna ranging from grids and floral patterns to crescent moon and Arabic finger art!

Eid al-Fitr 2022 Mehndi Design Tutorial

Eid al-Fitr 2022 Henna Patterns

Eid al-Fitr 2022 Intricate Mehndi Art

Mehndi Designs For Eid 2022

At the end of the auspicious month, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, with festivities that last up to three days. For many families, Eid al-Fitr is a festival to show gratitude to the almighty Allah for the help, guidance, self-control and strength he gave them throughout the month of fasting.

