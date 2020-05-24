Entrepreneur Wasim Akhtar Shares His Emotional Journey in the Lockdown

Wasim Akhtar

Wasim Akhtar, who has been a journalist and runs his own news portal online is helping poor and needy people in the ongoing lockdown. He not only helping the people financially but also setting the right example of humanity.

Wasim Akhtar narrates, “I was very disturbed during the first 14 days of lockdown especially after seeing such sad videos about needy and poor people. But then I decided to move out of my house and help these poor people despite of the fear of Corona Virus. We supply ration to around 200 people everyday so that their families won’t sleep hungry.“

“We are contacting those people who are daily wagers and have been locked in their houses since past 70 days. They can’t even beg for food to anybody or stand in the long queues outside grocery stores. We are also making sure that the places which are inaccessible, we am transferring the money in their accounts according to their needs,” he adds.

“Besides all this, our care foundation also funded the funeral of a 65-year old man at the Worli crematorium. We also took care of the expenses of the delivery of a Kolkata based woman, whose husband in stuck in Bombay. Along with this, with the inadequate facilities available in the lockdown, a small girl passed away due to prolonged illness and her parents, who run their living on the streets of Jogeshwari area were short of money. I personally made arrangements for her funeral while others stepped back due to the threat of the virus,” he continues.

“Being a Muslim myself, I urge all the fellow Muslims that limit your expenses for Eid shopping rather help the poor and needy in such times,” he concludes.