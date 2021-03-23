The North American Collegiate League is excited to welcome as an advisor Sam Li, an experienced sports tech industry executive, investor, and advisor. Li galvanizes NACL’s synergy with traditional sports, touting ten years of germane experience: first as Vice President for NBA China and then the past six years as Head of International Business Strategy for China’s Sina Sports, where Li oversaw international aspects of the sports divisions of both the Sina and Weibo conglomerates. In that capacity, Li has spearheaded broadcast deals and partnerships with the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, the UFC, the tennis Grand Slams, NFL, the PGA, LPGA, and European Tour, and others. Separately, Li is an advisor and investor to numerous sports tech startups, including several in the esports space. Li also serves as a mentor and judge to some of the most selective accelerators including Stadia Ventures, Techstar Sports, Startupbootcamp, and HYPE Innovation; his experience should prove invaluable to the NACL, already the forerunner in Asian esports via fruitful partnerships with Huomao and iSunTV.

NACL President David Chen conveyed his jubilation about the alliance: “The opportunity to work with such an experienced professional in Sam Li is truly wonderful for the NACL. His expertise from years of firsthand experience will accelerate the growth and further success of the North American Collegiate League to a level I can’t wait to reach together.”

Coverage of events past and present are on playNACL.com, and also on their social handles on Instagram and Twitter.

NACL- North American Collegiate League

Based in the U.S., The North American Collegiate League (NACL) is the preeminent non-profit esports, media, and entertainment organization. Offering scholarships to collegiate competitors, the NACL hosts and streams video game tournaments and season-long league play, and generates proprietary TV content. Ultimately, the NACL aims to foster a sense of community and bridge the gap between established pros, aspiring gamers, and those new to the esports landscape.