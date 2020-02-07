Sara Ali Khan Says Khamma Ghani Jaipur in a Colourful Mayyur Girotra Ensemble!

Sara Ali Khan in Mayyur Girotra for Love Aaj Kal promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The millennia is leaving no stone unturned to stun us with her one-of-a-kind style game. She has teamed up with stylist Lakshmi Lehr for her fashionable appearances. Sara Ali Khan is on a promotional spree for Love Aaj Kal. A stint in Jaipur saw Sara stun in a multi-hued ensemble by designer Mayyur Girotra. Sara is a stylist's delight and never fails to stir up a storm with her experimental style play. Bold cuts, unusual hues and risque silhouettes feature in her fashion arsenal. She is equally at ease in chic outfits to ethnic ones to bold numbers.

A certified style chameleon, Sara has been flitting from one stunning style to another. Here is a closer look at her recent style. Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra Has Us Going Sharara Sharara With Her Stunning Manish Malhotra Ensemble!

Sara Ali Khan - Mayyur Girotra

It was a cropped blouse teamed with a chevron printed multi-hued voluminous skirt layered with a long line jacket. Sleek hair with braids, subtle makeup completed her look.

Love Aaj Kal, a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles is scheduled for release on 14 February 2020 on Valentine's Day. Sara will also be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the comic caper, Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, the film is scheduled for a release on 1 May 2020.