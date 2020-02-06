Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra Has Us Going Sharara Sharara With Her Stunning Manish Malhotra Ensemble!

Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra for Love Aaj Kal promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan, the millennial stunned us with her on-screen exuberance right from her debut in Kedarnath and followed it up with Simmba. While 2019 saw Sara make those oh-so-stunning fashionable appearances, the New Year sees her double up the dose. Experimental and moody, Sara doesn't flinch from tapping the lesser tried thing. She has enlisted the styling precision of Lakshmi Lehr for her style shenanigans for Love Aaj Kal. Sara Ali Khan is throwing us a curveball with her promotional style for Love Aaj Kal. If one day has her channelling those unicorn colours then the other day has her going classy and chic in a pantsuit. Yet again, she threw in an ethnic style with a Manish Malhotra sharara suit.

Sara's fashion choices can best be described as unpredictable. She doesn't confine herself to a defined chapter of style. With a beauty game to boot, Sara's league of fashion is a far cry from her contemporaries and that's what sets her apart. Here is a closer look. Sara Ali Khan, a Pop of Blue, Ruffles, Wavy Hair and Oodles of Sass for Love Aaj Kal Promotions

Sara Ali Khan - Sharara Sharara

It was a Manish Malhotra sharara set featuring a white embroidered kurti, sharara pants with a lining of pink and green. Earrings, wavy half updo and subtle glam completed her vibe. Sara Ali Khan, Why Be Just Fabulous When You Can Also Be a Unicorn and Wear Those Rainbow Colours!

Love Aaj Kal, a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles is scheduled for release on 14 February 2020 on Valentine's Day. Sara will also be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the comic caper, Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, the film is scheduled for a release on 1 May 2020.