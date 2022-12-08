We firmly believe that Sonam Kapoor is the reigning queen of Bollywood and that she does fashion like no one else. With the help of her sister cum stylist, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam manages to put up her love for couture on display and exhibit a distinct side of her wardrobe every single time. Recently, the Raanjhana actress was among the attendees at the Red Sea International Film Festival and as expected, she served us some dramatic looks to ogle at. Sonam Kapoor Birthday: She's a Fashion Connoisseur With a Penchant for Timeless Fashion.

But this wasn't the first time when Sonam decided to flaunt her inner fashionista. Right from her airport appearances to Cannes outings, Anil Kapoor's darling daughter has always managed to dish out looks that are dramatic but gorgeous at the same time. She has a penchant for artistic attires and that's evident from the way she dresses. A true lover of fashion, Sonam is what you call a connoisseur of couture. And while she has given us tons of looks to ogle at, here's picking some of her most dramatic ones. Sonam Kapoor and her Obsession With Chokers is Unmatched!

In Elie Saab

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Rami Kadi

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Sara Mrad

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ralph & Russo

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

