No matter if you love or hate Deepika Padukone's hair game, she ensures that it grabs enough attention for her. Especially when she ties her hair in a bun! DP loves this classic hair styling and prefers it for most of her formal occasions. Just recently the Padmaavat actress was clicked attending Indian Sports Honours event with hubby Ranveer Singh and father Prakash Padukone. She was all decked up in a classic black saree paired with a matching blouse and hair tied in a simple bun. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor, Who Wore This Pearl Collar Better?

While Deepika obviously looked elegant, she also made us aware of how much she adores her hair bun! This wasn't the first time when DP had attempted this classic hairstyle. In fact, she has presented different versions of a simple hair bun many a time in the past. From pairing it with an ethnic suit to modern designs like top and high-waisted pants, Padukone's love affair with her hair bun is a tale to tell in itself. To elaborate more on this, let's check out her pictures in the same. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani, Whose Purple Pantsuit Looks More Powerful?

A Messy Top Bun

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Chic Bun For Those Who Don't Have Long Hair

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Classic Bun Hairdo

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sleek Top Bun

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Messy Bun That Looks Chic

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the hairstyle isn't anything extraordinary, we love the way she makes it look stylish! Do y'all agree with us?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).