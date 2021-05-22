We all love to follow the latest trends in fashion. Shopping for trendsetting fashion wear is fun. What if you could get all such trendsetting clothing at a single place? Aachho is your one-stop destination for fashionable women’s ethnic wear as well as Western wear. It’s more of a fusion fashion label that gives the contemporary Indian women the ethnicity that they love with a modern twist.

The Beginning

Rimjhim Hada and Anurag Singh Khangarot jointly established the brand Aachho in the year 2018 through the official launch of their fashion portal, with the former being the Founder & Creative Director and the latter being the Co-Founder. Being from the same ethnicity, the entrepreneurs decided upon the name Aachho for their venture as it shows the belongingness of Rajasthan. Aachho in the local Rajasthani language means ‘too good’.

Hada had an inherent interest in designing ethnic wear right from her college days. Khangarot had a passion for e-tailing and the digital world. He has also pursued a digital marketing course from XLRI. While Hada takes care of the software and creative side, Khangaort handles the digital and business expertise.

During the initial days, this bootstrapped business did go through a few hiccups, but over time, they overcame the hurdles and established the brand name in the industry. Today, they are proud to be the fashion label of choice for many celebrities, influencers and global content creators.

Fashion Fusion for Contemporary Indian Women

Aachho is the perfect fusion of effortless art with modern aesthetics blending the rich patterns and prints of Rajasthan into modern clothing. Further, they have reinvented and popularised the skillful gems of Rajasthan – hand-painting, block-printing, bandhej, gota patti, lehriya, hand beadwork, ajrakh, tie & dye, unique embroidery motif, captivating floral prints, bold designs, and vibrant colour palette.

Online Presence

Aachho has grown over the years through ‘word of mouth’ reviews of its loyal customers and social media channels. Its online presence extends to more than 26,000 pin codes across India and over 200 territories and countries all over the world. Aachho is also a top brand on the fashion portal Nykaa.

As for retail outlets, the business partners have plans to establish premium stores to give their customers the real-life experience of more meaningful interactions with their product range.

Future Plans

Hada and Khangarot have plans to increase the brands and categories so that they can expand the number of SKUs. They are looking forward to adding kids’ wear, men’s wear, bags, jewelleries and more. Besides Nykaa, in future, Aachho will also strengthen its strategic partnership with other marketplaces.

Shopping from Aachho is sure to give the fashionista shoppers the feel of having shopped from a fantastic luxury boutique. And while trying to hit the style quotient right, the brand never compromises on the comfort factor. Aachho’s collection of ethnic wear and Western wear are ideal for every woman’s fashion closet.