Aamna Sharif, who plays the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is back on set after self-quarantining herself. After Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19, shooting for the show was stalled for a couple of days and all of his co-stars were tested. While luckily Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey and Aamna Sharif tested negative, Aamna's boy, Shiv, had tested positive, forcing the actress to go into quarantine. Aamna Sharif Recalls How She Has Been Dealing With COVID-19 and How She Has Been Managing The Situation (View Post).

Even then, Aamna had been shooting for the show from the safety of her home. But she is now back on the sets and everything is well in the Kasautii... fam with all of their 3 leads back on sets and resuming work face to face. While Parth and Erica began shooting this week, Aamna resumed work from the sets yesterday. Parth Samthaan Resumes Shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Looks Suave In The First Pics From The Sets!.

Says the actress, "I’m back shooting on sets and we are taking utmost precautions. My self-quarantine is over and it feels good to once again be back on sets shooting. Hoping that we don’t face any more hiccups in the near future!” Erica Fernandes Resumes Shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Reveals She Has Moved Her Parents Into a New House to Keep Them Safe (Details Inside).

Aamna, also recently took to social media to pen her heart out on how the pandemic has affected her and despite all odds, she has been shooting from home to not let the situation affect her work. "My family has stood by me strong, helping me manage to shoot and remain positive during these tough times and I am extremely grateful to all of you who have been sending in good wishes! We all shall make it through but till then, stay safe, stay positive from your heart, negative to the virus, and most of all strong through this pandemic," Aamna penned. Like they say... All's well that ends well!

