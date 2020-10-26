Her colourful feed on the gram is a delight! Dripping elegance in every ensemble, whether it's an ethnic attire or a crisp contemporary or chic dress, Aamna Sharif loves playing dress up and we are just absolutely loving her perky fashion feed! A recent style, featuring hand block print while being curled up on the sofa, reading a book and being cutely interrupted by her dog was the perfect homebound mood. The ensemble from Dryzya by Ridhi Suri was a gharara set with a short kurta. An accompanying glam of textured waves and nude lips completed her look. We love how Aamna's repertoire of ethnic ensembles is versatile and a perfect lesson in coveting a dream all vibes encompassing wardrobe! Additionally, an underlining minimal but polished vibe accompanies all of her styles as Aamna flits from one radiant vibe to another effortlessly.

Aamna rose to fame as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga and followed it up with films like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villain. Here's a closer look at her style. Aamna Sharif Shows How Happiness Blooms From Within and Outside!

Aamna Sharif - Fading Away Those Powder Blues

It was a powder blue block printed short kurta with gota lace edgings paired with a gharara and ombre chiffon dupatta worth Rs.8,700 from label Dryzya by Ridhi Suri. Statement earrings by Neeya, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Aamna Sharif Is Channelling That Sublime Lucknowi Charm in a Thrifty Chikankari Suit!

Aamna Sharif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna features as Komolika Chaubey Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be seen in Roohi Afza, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).