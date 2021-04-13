Aditi Rao Hydari is busy promoting her next release, Ajeeb Dastan these days and she's very particular about what she wears. We often find ourselves marvelling at her #ootds and thinking about her effortless styling. From picking simple jeans with a t-shirt to something more authentic like a traditional six yards, she doesn't restrict herself to any one silhouette. With the help of her ace stylist, Sanam Ratansi, she manages to paint a beautiful picture with us ogling at all her appearances. Aditi Rao Hydari is Busy Slaying in her Punit Balana's Co-Ord Set and We're Stunned! (View Pics).

Speaking of Aditi's outings, she recently picked a stunning pink off-shoulder dress by Rose Room. This asymmetrical design was apt for her lean body type and we loved the way she paired it with matching printed heels. Aditi kept the rest of her styling pretty simple with nothing but a dainty choker necklace and no other jewellery. With extremely light makeup, pale pink lips and hair left open, she exuded simplicity with a dash of glamour. A beautiful pick indeed, we can't stop rooting for her. Aditi Rao Hydari Makes For a Pretty Muse in Pink Raw Mango Saree (View Pics).

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Aditi's Ajeeb Dastan, it's an anthology produced by Karan Johar for Netflix. It has four short stories and Aditi will share the screen space with Konkona Sen Sharma and we are already excited to see their camaraderie. Ajeeb Dastan hits Netflix on April 16.

