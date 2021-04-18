Aditi Rao Hydari is busy promoting her new release, Ajeeb Dastan on Netflix and the lady is picking some ravishing designs for the same. From monochrome separates to cutesy dresses, she had kept her style file extremely exuberant and even peppy at times. With the help of her ace stylist, Sanam Ratansi, she managed to strut in style while dropping some style bombs on us. And while the movie has already hit Netflix, Aditi's still busy dishing out some major style lessons. Aditi Rao Hydari's Chic Co-ord Set by Notebook Looks Effortlessly Stunning (View Pics).

For her recent #ootd, she picked a cute red and pink separates from the house of Apz and paired it with a matching red tube top. The sweetheart Mykonos co-ord set is a big hit with the brand and Aditi had smartly paired it with red heels. With her bob hair, red lips and extremely light makeup, she preferred to keep her look simple and breezy. An extremely charming outing, Aditi's co-ord set was perfect to flaunt for the ongoing season. Aditi Rao Hydari: With Every Film, I Feel like a Newcomer.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi has always been a delightful dresser, picking some vibrant hues and nailing them to the hilt. She rarely disappoints in the fashion department and we often find ourselves marvelling at her choices. We hope the actress continues to display her wardrobe in future and that she continues slaying like always.

