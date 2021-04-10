Aditi Rao Hydari has kickstarted the promotions of her next release, Ajeeb Dastaan. The actress is busy giving multiple interviews while also making stylish appearances. Starting with the anthology's trailer launch, where she picked stunning red separates from the house of Notebook. A rather simple attire, its design was pretty ordinary but trust Hydari to make it look rich and elegant nonetheless. With the help of her ace stylist, Sanam Ratansi, she managed to deliver one of her most chic appearances and we are still in awe of it. Aditi Rao Hydari Makes For a Pretty Muse in Pink Raw Mango Saree (View Pics).

Aditi's matching co-ord set looked rather charming on her. She kept her styling extremely simple. She paired her outfit with black heels, a messy ponytail and hoop earrings. She prefered extremely light makeup with slightly contoured cheeks, well-defined brows, pale red lips and light eye makeup. A classic attempt that can never go wrong. This was clearly the beginning of yet another fabulous chapter in her style diaries and we bet her future appearances will be equally remarkable. Yo or Hell No? Aditi Rao Hydari's Little Red Dress By Pink Porcupines.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Ajeeb Dastan, the movie will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it will release on Netflix. Aditi will share the screen space with Konkona Sen Sharma in one of the stories and we can't wait to see their camaraderie. But until then, let's keep admiring this royal beauty, shall we?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2021 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).