Alia Bhatt is the official mascot of Street Style Mafia and the poster girl for minimal chic millennial style sensibilities. As engaging her on-screen persona is, she equally has invested into an affable off-screen game. Easy styles and high fashion in equal measures with an unmissable exuberance is how she rolls with her fashion stylists, Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar. The cool girl flaunted yet her take on the new normal's matchy matchy trend of dress and mask showing us just how to blend comfort with equal parts of chicness, comfort and safety.

A dress that's perfect to throw on for a holiday or dress it up for your weekly drinks with your girlfriends or a Sunday brunch, here's how Alia made a compelling case for the floral printed mini dress. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

Alia Bhatt - A Dressy Affair

Alia wore a Saaksha and Kinni outfit featuring an abstract floral printed dress worth Rs.16,000 layered over with a cropped denim jacket. While the dress featured a cross neck strap, a matching mask, white kicks by Melissa worth Rs.9999, a red handbag and pulled back hair completed her look. Alia Bhatt Turns a Muse for Sister Shaheen Bhatt as She Poses for Elle India's New Magazine Cover.

Alia Bhatt

On the professional front, Alia has an interesting line of films. RRR, a Telugu period action drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli featuring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Brahmastra, the superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the madame of a brothel in Kamathipura.

