Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her debut regional release, RRR these days. The movie directed by SS Rajamouli will see Alia as Sita, paired opposite Ram Charan. After stunning in a red Sabyasachi saree and later picking a black Payan Khandwala dress, Alia was back to flaunting her love for Sabyasachi by choosing a gold lehenga choli instead. The Raazi girl's look instantly reminded us of her upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. With that traditional outfit and a bindi to match with, we believe her look resonated with Rani's from her forthcoming release. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Bhumi Pednekar, Whose Yellow Manish Malhotra Lehenga Did You Like More?

Speaking of Alia's new look, she picked a golden Sabyasachi outfit that looked regale to bits. The gold silk blouse was paired with a lightly embellished tulle lehenga and a matching velvet dupatta. Velvet is currently in vogue, thanks to the winter season and the royal look it brings along. Alia's stylist, Ami Patel kept her styling extremely simple by ditching all the heavy jewellery and picking a pair of statement earrings only. Highlighted cheeks, kohled eyes, well-defined brows and nude lips completed her look further. Blousegate! Alia Bhatt, Radhika Madan and Ananya Panday Raise Hotness Quotient With Fashion’s Newest Risque IT Piece.

Alia Bhatt in Sabyasachi

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After committing a fashion faux pas at the motion poster launch of Brahmastra, Alia was back in the styling game with her new look of the day. Of course, you rarely go wrong with Sabyasachi for he weaves magic with all his designs. Here's looking forward to more such stunning outings by the pretty and talented actress.

