Singh is Bliing actress Amy Jackson celebrates her birthday on January 31. Since Amy has shifted her base these days, we bet Bollywood's missing her already. Her stunning style statements coupled with her charming persona would put together a combination that's hard to resist and difficult to match. Jackson's also mum to a baby boy and definitely finds a place in our list of yummy mummies. One of the most stylish mums of Bollywood, she rarely disappointed us with her sartorial choices. Amy Jackson’s Maternity Style Is Making Us Go WOW! 7 Pics of the Actress Flaunting Her Baby Bump in Style.

One look at Amy's style statements and you are convinced that she likes keeping it bold but chic. With bold necklines and high slits, Amy manages to make you fall for her, harder each time. A sexy muse for any designer out there, she likes taking it a notch higher each time. Amy Jackson's birthday is a great opportunity for us to rewind time and take a look at her best fashion avatars to date. So what are you waiting for? Let's delve deeper into her personal closet and celebrate her special day in our own way. Amy Jackson And Beau Ed Westwick Have A Great Time Together At The British Grand Prix 2022 (View Pics & Watch Video).

Suit Up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Love for Animal Prints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

The Perfect LBD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Vision in White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Keeping it Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Hotness!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Beautiful in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Happy Birthday, Amy Jackson!

