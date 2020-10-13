For the ones who were missing Ananya Panday's fashion posts, here comes the latest update. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to her Instagram account to post some sultry pictures of hers and we are sold! The newest star kid on the block, Ananya is a name we admire. Her chirpiness is more like an asset that she's determined to use wisely and flaunt freely. For the ones who think she's cute, Anaya's going an extra mile to prove that she's beyond that. She's also a seductress who's waiting to grab your eyeballs. Ananya Panday's Glamorous Looks on Peacock Magazine's January 2020 Edition Are 'Two' Hot to Handle!

Ananya's new set of pictures see her decked up in an aqua blue satin dress. The actress is lazying around on a couch while trying to seduce her admirers with those sensuous expressions of hers. Ananya accessorised her uber-glam outing with messy hair, nude lips, contoured cheeks and no jewellery. The actress is oozing hotness with her new glam look and correct us if we are wrong but these pictures are certainly raising a bar. We're glad to see Ananya step out of her comfort zone and attempt something that's bold and radiant. Ananya Panday Joins the Cool Camouflage Fashion Gang, This Promotional Style Is Edgy Chic!

Check Out Her New Pictures

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The star kid who recently had her first digital release in Khaali Peeli is gearing up to work with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. The project is special to her on many levels and we can't wait to see how intriguing it turns out to be. While its release is still a year away, let's hope she keeps surprising us with such stunning and ravishing clicks.

