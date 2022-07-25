Anushka Sen is one of the most loved actresses on Indian television. She has attained fame and achieved success within a short span of time as a teenager. On television, she was loved for her stint in Jhansi Ki Rani and soon, she spread her charm performing stunts in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the show, she was much appreciated for her fearless attitude. Anushka Sen Prepares a Classic Bhog This Diwali.

Well, it is not only her deft of acting and performance that people drive inspiration from. She has an excellent sense of fashion and one can also definitely call her the queen of coiffeur! She loves flaunting different hairstyles and it is evident from her social media profile.

Today, let us take a look at her pictures which make her look like nothing less than a Disney princess…

This Is A Style Which Not Many Can Pull Out With So Much Grace

Side Braid Hair Never Goes Out of Style and the Best Part About It Is That One Can Flaunt It in Western and Traditional Wear

Want a Funky Look for Your Workplace? Try Anushka’s Two Braided Look!

French Buns Is a Perfect Hairstyle to Sport During Monsoons

Doesn’t Anushka Look All Dreamy?

For the uninitiated, Anushka will soon be hosting a talk show titled Not Just A Chat Show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch Rohit Shetty's Stunt Based Reality Show!

Anushka’s chat show will have an informal concept were she will be hosting conversations with celebrities in the likes of Krystle Dsouza and Ridhima Pandit. She will be seen sharing Behind The Scene moments of celebrities and oodles of gossip along with discussing their daily routines and regimes.

