Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI/Heylin Spark): From Devo Ke Dev Mahadev to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Anushka Sen has impressed us in many avatars.

This year, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, she again seems all set to leave a #ClassicImpression on all with her Pooja Bhog - Kesari Meethe Chawal.

Also Read | IND vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Indian tradition believes that Goddess Mahalakshmi visits every household during Diwali carrying pots of luck, wealth, and a host of other blessings. Anushka Sen in the video, too can be seen performing Diwali puja to help win the her blessings and invite prosperity, wealth, health, and abundance into everyone's life.

If the Puja itself is so special, how can the Bhog not be?

Also Read | Bengaluru: 50-Year-Old Man Duped of Rs 5 Lakh By 3 Miscreants After He Goes To Meet Stranger Sending Hi, ‘Good Morning’ Messages.

Hence, for making this Bhog extra special, Anushka can be seen using India Gate foods occasions special - Classic Basmati Rice. Known for its premium quality, we're sure her Diwali and Diwali impressions both are going to be Classic.

Anushka is all prepped up, now it's time you make your Diwali classic too.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)