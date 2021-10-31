Social media plays an important role for celebrities. It's a tool via which they can promote themselves to the fullest. One of the actors from the TV space who's regular at giving updates to fans is none other than Arjun Bijlani. The actor recently made noise for winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Talking about him, he made his TV debut in 2004 with Kartika and later did other hit serials like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan. But we are not going to talk about this here, as on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday today, we take you on a stylish ride, courtesy his Instagram. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 Winner Is Arjun Bijlani; TV Actor Beats Divyanka Tripathi in KKK 11 Grand Finale To Lift the Trophy.

Right from casuals, ethnic to suits, Arjun Bijlani’s IG is LIT, just like his personality. The best part about him is that he carries every look with confidence and that's what makes him a winner. The actor currently enjoys 6.6 million followers on the photo-video sharing app and so you know he's people's favourite and how. And as the actor turns 39 today, we check out some of his fashionable pics online that are wow. Check It out. Arjun Bijlani Joins Initiative To Help COVID-19 Patients Find Beds in Hospitals Across the Country.

Chequered and Plain... What a Style Game!

Purple Fashion!

Flaunt Your Biceps in Style!

That Black Jacket is Everything!

RED Hot!

Bookmark This Chikankari Kurta Look Now!

Sexy in a Bathrobe!

A Classic End!

That's it, guys! These are some of the best Instagram photos of Arjun Bijlani which show his style and overall personality. So, don't you think that the TV star is a complete package? Here's wishing the handsome hunk a happy 39th. Stay tuned!

