A poignant quote by feted designer Tom Ford stands true! "A good cologne, a well-cut dark suit, crisp white shirts and good manners embody a man!" Giving it a worthy spin was the quintessential filmi baccha of tinsel town, Arjun Kapoor. For the Critics Choice Awards 2020 that transpired in March before the national lockdown, Arjun had flaunted a blue-toned suit. With a conventional style in tow, Arjun pulls off some modish trends and has traversed a long way from his days of casual unbothered styles. For the contemporary fashion-conscious men who love to dabble in a variety of colours, this is quite an exciting phase for menswear in India as B-town actors like Arjun Kapoor revamp some classic styles. Electric blue and its cousins are tricky hues to pull off, especially for men! But the right shade of blue can work wonders and Arjun showed us just the perfect way to pull it off. He was styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, with the photoshoot lensed by Ravindu Patil.

While suits have always been in fashion since times immemorial, the contemporary rush of varied colours has lent this classic style a dash of much-needed experimentation from time to time. Arjun donned one such classic yet contemporary styled suit and here’s how he redefined sleek and suave. Well Hello There, Arjun Kapoor! You Have Us Handcuffed to Your Suave Style Game!

Arjun Kapoor - Suit Up and Slay!

A blue suit by Canali with a shirt by Brook Brothers, tie and pocket square by Eton Shirts were teamed with shoes by Dior and sunnies by Kuboraum. With his beard and hair game being on point, Arjun cut out quite a dapper picture. Exclusive! Arjun Kapoor Is Sincere About Malaika Arora; Soon To Make 'Marriage' Announcement?

Arjun Kapoor in Canali for Critics Choice Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's magnum opus, Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be seen in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, an upcoming Indian black comedy film directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee with Parineeti Chopra.

