Mubarakan actress, Athiya Shetty celebrates her birthday on November 5. While the star kid is still trying her luck in Bollywood and is busy cementing her place, she's successfully positioned herself in the fashion industry. A perfect muse for any designer, Shetty looks as dreamy as one can in her couture ensembles. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she reaps on its benefits and uses it to her full advantage. We have bookmarked some of her best looks from the past and they all have been mind-boggling if nothing else. Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul Relationship: 'She Is A Private Person, Not The Kind to Go To The Stadium to Watch Him Play'- Says Report.

From dressing up as the cover girl for the magazines to attending awards ceremonies and promotional events, Athiya's wardrobe is segregated to cater to various tastes. She looks divine in ethnic attires and equally fabulous in modern ones. While slaying probably comes naturally to her, her personal sense of fashion is top-notch and we love the way she presents herself. We'd definitely like to see more of her in Bollywood but until then, here's admiring her keen sense of taste in fashion. KL Rahul Trolls His Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty for Burning Banana Bread (See Instagram Stories).

In Kunal Rawal

In Rutu Neeva

In Masaba Gupta

In Anita Dongre

In Reem Acra

In Tarun Tahiliani

In Ritu Kumar

Athiya with her ace stylist, Amy Patel manages to set the ball rolling with her uber-cool style outings. She outshines everyone else in the room and is a reliable name to seek inspiration from. We hope the coming year brings in tons of glory and praises for this budding star and that she has a great day ahead.

Happy Birthday, Athiya! Keep shining, keep slaying.

