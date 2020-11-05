Athiya Shetty, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty debuted in the romantic action film Hero in 2015. The millennial maybe just four films old but off-screen, she is a fashion influencer. Belonging to the new crop of millennial cool girls of B-town, her signature effortless style always strikes a chord. Athiya Shetty’s tryst with sartorial style is aptly aided by her demure demeanour, a whiff of subtle confidence and oodles of elegance. On the fashion front, Athiya swears by the timeless and infallible stripes. Time and again, we have professed our love for Athiya's astute sense of striped style play in her promotional and off-duty vibes that are carefully conspired with her fashion stylists, Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her poignant ethnic style moments from recent times. While stripes are the perfect basics that she nails every time, her keen eye for aesthetic ethnic ensembles with an ample garnishing of contemporary vibes like minimalism, bold as well as subtle hues, dramatic embellishments, intricate embroideries, tricky fabrics and bold cuts deserves a worthy glance too!

Blessed with a lithe frame, defined jawline, accentuated cheekbones, doe shaped eyes and lustrous locks, Athiya turns into an apt muse for every kind of ethnic creation, right from sarees, lehengas, shararas to kurta sets. She ups the ante with a fabulous but always subtle makeup game in tow. Here's a closer look. Athiya Shetty, Striking a Pose in a Silken Satin Dress in This Throwback Photoshoot Is a Lockdown Snooze Breaker!

The Armaan Jain- Anissa Malhotra wedding saw Athiya wearing a pale blue and gold Anita Dongre lehenga with earrings, bangles and a potli bag from Pink Potli. Nude makeup of pink lips, delicately lined eyes, a small bindi and a low back hairdo completed her look.

Athiya Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Athiya took to a chikankari kurta by Anjul Bhandari with lakh dana sharara and dupatta embellished in baby pearls and sequins. Jewellery by Curio Cottage, subtle glam and a gajra adorned low bun completed her look.

Athiya Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another round of Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra wedding festivities saw Athiya stun in an ivory pearl embroidered lehenga and blouse from House of Masaba by Masaba Gupta. Emerald toned jewellery by Amrapali, nude glam and wavy hairdo completed her look.

Athiya Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Turning into a showstopper for Murnalini Rao's Spring-Summer collection, Utpala at LFW 2020, Athiya stunned in a multi-hued lehenga with wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Athiya Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Appearing on a dance reality show, Athiya flaunted a red Ri by Ritu Kumar kurta-churidar set with statement earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Athiya Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a wedding, Athiya flaunted a purple-ivory lehenga by Payal Khandwala. Jewellery by Amrapali, wavy hair, pink lips and defined eyes completed her look.

Athiya Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For yet another round of wedding festivities, Athiya stunned in a bright red Anita Dongre lehenga with Anita Dongre Pink City jewellery. Wavy hair, subtle glam completed her look. Athiya Shetty Embarked on a Repurposing Spree Using Her Mother’s Outfits for the Brides Today Photoshoot!

Athiya Shetty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We curated a celebrity-inspired lookbook wherein Athiya pulls off a myriad of ethnic ensembles with signature subdued aplomb, a strong beauty game accentuating those striking features. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).