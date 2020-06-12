Athiya Shetty is all of 27 and a few films old but she has carved a niche for herself in the now-fashion riddled industry right from the start. Not the one to follow trends blindly, Athiya consciously believes in giving us a masterclass in acing trends, vintage and contemporary both. All along, her doe shaped eyes, long lustrous locks, a chiselled jawline, high cheekbones and a lithe frame elevate the vibe of any ensemble. Minimal chic is the thriving element in all her looks. She swears by stripes and their ever-lasting elegance. A throwback photoshoot of Athiya striking a pose all whilst looking hot and happening caught our attention. There’s something about Athiya Shetty and her subdued demeanour in this picture that strikes an instant chord. Additionally, she engages us consciously into the fold with her brilliant beauty game.

It is for reasons that millennial fashion is quite sought after for its minimalism, blend of functionality with vogues and a subtle underlying vibe. Every now and then, Athiya keeps us hooked to her shenanigans. Here's a closer look at the photoshoot styled by Sanjana Batra, lensed by Rahul Jhangiani and glam helmed by Cassandra Kehren. Athiya Shetty Posts a Selfie Wearing a Striped Tee! Here’s Why Her Obsession With the Lined Print Is Fabulously Chic!

Athiya Shetty - Classy but Sassy

A silk satin cami slip dress by Alice and Olivia with a thigh-high slit was teamed with bronzed eyelids, defined eyebrows, nude lips and wavy hair. Holy Chic! Athiya Shetty Looks Drop-Dead-Gorgeous in her Monochrome Separates by Kunal Rawal.

Athiya Shetty Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

