Our #GirlCrush Athiya Shetty is a bonafide fashionista! While she has flaunted her love for striped outfits on most occasions, Athiya's lucid and minimal chic offerings engage and pull us into the fold. With the lockdown, Athiya has taken to the gram to share her stay-at-home, stay-chic shenanigans. Athiya has been giving us a peek into her lazy lockdown moments. All of 27, Athiya may be a few films old but she has carved a niche for herself by blending comfort with style, never missing a chance to dole out one fabulous look after another. She is also genetically blessed with a towering lithe frame, doe-shaped eyes, an enviable jawline and long tresses. With the much-tried vibe of the shot at home magazine photoshoots doing the rounds, Athiya too jumped aboard the bandwagon for Brides Today. Athiya repurposed her mother's ethnic outfits and spruced up some brilliant looks, even accessorising using her grandmother's pearls.

Not a trend hound, Athiya has a firm grasp on what flatters her in the fashion riddled B-town scene with a subtle confidence in tow. Here's a closer look. Athiya Shetty Posts a Selfie Wearing a Striped Tee! Here’s Why Her Obsession With the Lined Print Is Fabulously Chic!

Athiya Shetty - Repurposed and Chic

A block printed ethnic dress featuring a kurta and palazzo pants was teamed with her grandmother's South sea pearl necklace. Wavy hair and subtle glam sealed the deal.

A printed cotton and gota patti kurta with Victorian earrings with ruby and pearls were coupled with subtle makeup and wavy hair. Athiya Shetty Is Resonating That Anything Is Possible With Sunshine and a Little Pink Vibe With the Brides Today Magazine Cover!

Athiya took to wearing her mother's shirt with brocade pants with earrings and necklace. Wavy hair and nude glam sealed the deal.

A printed kaftan and ruby earrings, wavy hair and subtle glam greet us in this picture.

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddique.

