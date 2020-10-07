Athiya Shetty is keeping herself occupied with multiple photoshoots. After posing as a millennial bride for Khush Magazine's new edition, she's back to being herself on the new cover of Cosmopolitan India. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress is the face of the magazine's October issue and needless to say, her pictures are charming if nothing else. With her floral dresses and linen wardrobe, the actress is setting the right mood for the ongoing October heat and we're mesmerised. Athiya Shetty Embarked on a Repurposing Spree Using Her Mother’s Outfits for the Brides Today Photoshoot!

It's good to see Cosmo ditch their usual design covers and step out to explore outdoor shootings instead. The publication is usually interested in asking their cover star pose against a solid colour background for their cover picture. Very rarely do they see themselves stepping out of their comfort zone (like in this case) and present a cover that's more striking. Athiya's pictures against a scenic backdrop is what we needed currently. Sitting ideal at home, confined to four walls is helping no one currently. Her radiant smile and sensuous persona are blending well to present a glamorous outcome. Athiya Shetty Is Resonating That Anything Is Possible With Sunshine and a Little Pink Vibe With the Brides Today Magazine Cover!

Check Out Athiya Shetty's New Photoshoot

Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Before Athiya, we had Tara Sutaria posing as the digital star for the magazine's previous editions. With outdoor shootings being restricted, we are glad for the teams are trying to make the best of the ongoing scenario. And until the situation comes back to normal, here's waiting for Athiya to share more pictures from her recent photoshoot.

