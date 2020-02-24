Athiya Shetty Stuns in a Rutu Neeva Strapless Gown, Her B&W Pictures Are an Absolute Wow!

Athiya Shetty in Rutu Neeva (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is our go-to millennial whose spunky style game is always a delight. Athiya may be a few films old but she has earned a rare penchant to engage us consciously with her innately sartorial fashion game. As a poster girl for millennial sensibilities whose fashion game has underlined the elements like minimalism, a seamless blend of functionality with vogues and a subtle elegance, Athiya Shetty goes on to strike a chord with her subdued demeanour. Every now and then, she has us hooked to her shenanigans spruced in tandem with her stylists, Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya. Styled by her BFF, Saanchi Gilani, Athiya Shetty played the perfect muse to designer Rutu Neeva's fabulous black creation. Needless to say, she spelt glamour in each black and white frame striking that signature pose flaunting her tall frame.

Genetically blessed with a lithe frame, doe-shaped eyes, an enviable jawline and long tresses, Athiya enjoys quite a fandom with 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Looking nothing less than glamorous is a regular affair for this millennial and here’s a closer look at her #OOTN. Athiya Shetty Is Too Glam to Give a Damn in a Crisp Striped Pantsuit!

Athiya Shetty - Monochrome Madness

A one-shoulder black creation featuring a drape cascading from the waist was teamed with textured hair and statement earrings.

On the professional front, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.