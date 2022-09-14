Vicky Donor star, Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his birthday on September 14. The new blue-eyed boy of Bollywood who took the box office by storm with his consecutive hits is definitely a name on every director's wishlist. With his charming self and acting abilities, Khurrana often impresses in reel life but what about his real life? Well, his sartorial shenanigans certainly keep us occupied there. A man with a refined taste in fashion, Ayushmann is definitely among the best-dressed men in Bollywood. Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana REJECTED Vicky Kaushal's Role in Lust Stories?

Ayushmann falls in the category that includes names like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and even Ranveer Singh. While his choices aren't as eccentric as Singh's or Johar's, they are still vivid and worth your attention. His sharp suits, playful prints and infectious persona, together blend in and offer a result that makes a girl go weak in her knees. We know he hates anything usual regarding his wardrobe, which is another reason why we adore him so much. On that note, to celebrate his same uniqueness here's putting across some of his most vibrant looks of recent times. So go ahead and have a look! Ayushmann Khurrana: I’m Essentially an Artiste Who Is Trying to Entertain People First With the Best of Films.

All Things Velvet

Bling Man

In All His Printed Glory

Man in Black

Man Loves His Bling

That's Cool!

Keeping His Airport Style Extremely Cool

Happy Birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana!

