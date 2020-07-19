Benedict Cumberbatch aka Sherlock Holmes aka Doctor Strange celebrates his birthday today and it's we appreciate his British genes. The handsome actor who's probably the face of the British cinema these days if often praised for his acting skills and well, his oh-so-charming looks. While his accent always does the trick, it's also the way he presents himself, like a true British lad that makes a girl go weak in her knees. Cumberbatch's red carpet appearances coupled with his street style is a topic we would never mind discussing. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to Appear in Disney Plus' WandaVision Finale?

Benedict's quite sharp with his red carpet avatars, picking three-piece suits in dark colour palettes. His styling, though basic is classy enough to distinguish him from the rest of his peers. From velvet jackets to tailcoats, The Current War actor has his outings sorted with some of the most dapper designs one can think of. And on days when he isn't wooing your heart with any appearances, he's casually walking down the gorgeous streets of London in his casual but uber cool avatar. Benedict Cumberbatch, Courteney Cox and Zac Efron Among 35 Celebs to Be Honoured in Hollywood Walk of Fame 2021.

As Benedict Cumberbatch gets ready to celebrate his big day, we take you on a marvellous journey of few of his appearances, the ones that we loved then but continue to admire even today. Have a look...

Just a Good Looking British Hunk Making Noise With His Street-Style

Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Benedict in White is Always Right!

Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Benedict Making Headlines With his Simple But Dapper Outing

Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Wears Velvet on the Red Carpet? Benedict Cumberbatch. No More Questions Please

Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A British in a Tail Coat - Enough Said!

Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just Another Uber Cool Outing by Mr Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Let's Just Take a Moment to Appreciate His Good Looks and the Pair of Well Fitted Jeans Of course

Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Conan O'Brien once rightly said, 'Let's just agree any group of 3 or more handsome British men should be referred to as 'Cumberbatch'. There's no way you can beat a British man. Even Taylor Swift once said, 'You can't generalise about an entire country, but I like the energy of British men.' And when Swift says, you better listen! In the end, it's all about adoring Brits but Cumberbatch is special. He's above and better than the rest. Period.

Happy Birthday, Benedict Cumberbatch.

