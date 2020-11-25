The first trailer for Bhumi Pednekar's horror film, Durgamati The Myth, has hit the web before the movie starts streaming on Amazon Prime from December 11. It is a remake of the Telugu film, Bhaagmathi starring Anushka Shetty. Durgamati, previously titled, Durgavati, is co-produced by Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Bhumi in the film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha. G. Ashok, who directed the Telegu original, was also at the helm of the remake. The new trailer has some interesting moments and will be able to build up the hype among the audience. Although, the true-blue fans of the horror genre might not be excited about it. Durgamati - The Myth: Bhumi Pednekar Looks Fierce Like a Goddess in the New Motion Poster (Watch Video).

Durgamati has Bhumi playing a disgraced IAS officer, Chanchal, who is being held at an old, rustic mansion, by the officials during her interrogation. Unfortunately for everyone involved, the venue is haunted by the ghost of the queen of the mansion, Durgamati, who possesses Chanchal to exact revenge. Durgavati Is Now Durgamati! Bhumi Pednekar’s Upcoming Horror Thriller Undergoes Title Change (View New Poster).

Watch The Trailer For Durgamati Here:

In Durgamati trailer, It seems like he has kept the South Indian flavour intact, despite the fact that this movie will be watched primarily by North Indians. A powerful wind blows as Bhumi puts her feet down. In fact, the strong wind seems like an extra character with the abundance of its presence. Chairs and tables are flung across the rooms. And more wind. Shouting. More wind!

The same happened with Akshay Kumar's last release, Laxmii, on Disney+ Hotstar. It was a remake of the Tamil film, Kanchana 2, both directed by Raghava Lawrence. Co-incidentally, Laxmii had also undergone a title change just days before the release.

Bhumi Pednekar began shooting for the film in Madhya Pradesh in January 2020, at the cusp of when the world was about to go into a lockdown. The movie would have released earlier in theatres if not for the pandemic. Also, the reason for the title change is not revealed by the makers yet, but reports suggest that it was done to avoid any potential controversy, as Durgavati was a warrior queen.

