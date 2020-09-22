Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana might have not won the show but definitely has won many hearts. Her chemistry with runner-up contestant, Asim Riaz has been grabbing headlines. The couple also released music videos together that showcases their sizzling chemistry. Apart from these, the star has her fans swooning over her sartorial choices. Her fashionable posts are always welcomed by them and the recent one in glittering black is a clear winner! Himanshi Khurana Shuts Up Break Up Rumours With Asim Riaz, Shares A Bigg Boss 13 Photo.

The reality show diva flaunted a shimmery black ethnic wear with utmost panache. She wore a classy golden-black lehenga choli by Aliwar. Her make up and hair was all things glamorous done by Roop Kaur. She accessorized this look with chunky chandbaali earrings by Aliwar and brown juttis.

Himanshi Khurana's Post

View this post on Instagram Outfit @aliwarofficial Jewellery @aliwarjewellery Mua @roopkaurcelebritymua A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Sep 21, 2020 at 10:17pm PDT

While the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 are still grabbing attention of the fans with their interesting posts, fans are also ready for Bigg Boss 14. The new season of the Salman Khan led reality show is reportedly based on the 2020 theme. The new season is also filled with A-list TV stars if the leaked list is to be believed. So, stay tuned with us for more updates on BB!

