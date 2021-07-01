Singer Billie Eilishannounced the release of her new album via a sultry Instagram post. The album 'Happier Than Ever' will be out at the end of the month. MY "ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” COMES OUT ONE MONTH FROM TODAY I CANNOT WAIT FOR YOU TO MAKE IT YOURS," said the caption of the post.

