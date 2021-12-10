Billie Eilish is all set to host the second last Saturday Night Live episode of 2021. Eilish will make her SNL hosting debut and will appear for the second time as a musical guest on the late-night sketch show on December 11.

Check Out The Teaser Below:

Billie Eilish is host AND musical guest this Saturday!!! pic.twitter.com/Mlf6hHBMkf — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 10, 2021

